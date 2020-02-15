Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Home
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
Funeral service
Following Services
Leibensperger Funeral Home
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
Charles Boughter Notice
Charles E. Boughter of Lutherville, MD passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Donna L. Boughter and is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Cornell of Perry Hall, MD, Stephanie Patterson (Patrick) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Vicki Fischer (John) of Clementon, NJ, and granddaughters, Jill and Callie Patterson. Charles is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Koenig and Phyllis Rothenberger of Reading, PA, many nieces and nephews, and his caregiver, Maia Toscanini.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16th, 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway Exit 26), Towson, MD. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18th beginning at 10am at Leibensperger Funeral Home, 223 Peach Street, Leesport, PA. Interment will be at St. John's Gernant's UCC Cemetery in Leesport, PA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2020
