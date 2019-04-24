Charles William Bravard passed away peacefully at his home in Aberdeen, Maryland on April 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 64 years, his four children, Darlene Jones, Russell Osman-Bravard, Kevin Bravard and Shawn Bravard; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.Known as Charley by friends and acquaintances, he was born in 1927 to Virgil and Margaret Bravard of Minerva, Kentucky. He served in the army in Korea from 1950 to 1953. After leaving the service, he settled in Aberdeen where he met his life partner and started a career in printing, first with The Harford Democrat for 11 years, then at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds for 33 years. After "retiring", he drove a delivery truck for Kunkel Auto Parts for 13 years. He was a life member of the VFW, The American Legion and The Moose Lodge.Charley was a hard working and faithful husband and father. He was slow to anger and quick with a smile, despite his being ill for the past year. To all who knew him, he was an easy-going, friendly and talkative man. He was loved and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be conducted in July. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary