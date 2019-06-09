|
|
On Thursday, June 6, 2019, Charles Everett Brocklehurst, Jr. of Pasadena, MD. Beloved husband of the late Rita C. Brocklehurst. Loving mother of Charles Brocklehurst and his wife Pam, Barbara Weltsch and her husband Mike, Alan Brocklehurst and his wife Karen, and Diane Hall. Loving grandfather of Micah, Rita, Joey, Eric, Mercury, and great-grandfather of Henry and Cora. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Tuesday, June 11 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm and Wednesday, June 12 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 am at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc. If desired, donations may be made to the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 9, 2019