Charles James Brown, 77, loving husband of Audrey Ross Brown; devoted father of Jennifer and Charles and loving grandfather of seven grandchildren passed away on Sat, May 11, 2019. Friends may visit the March Life Tribute Ctr-Randallstown, 5616 Old Court Rd, 21244 on Tuesday after 3PM where the family will receive friends from 5-7PM and on Wednesday at 2PM followed by Funeral Mass at 2:30PM. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland State Boychoir, 3400 Norman Ave, Baltimore, MD 21213
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 15 to May 19, 2019