Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
March Life Tribute Ctr-Randallstown
5616 Old Court Rd
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:30 PM
March Life Tribute Ctr-Randallstown
5616 Old Court Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Brown

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Brown Notice
Charles James Brown, 77, loving husband of Audrey Ross Brown; devoted father of Jennifer and Charles and loving grandfather of seven grandchildren passed away on Sat, May 11, 2019. Friends may visit the March Life Tribute Ctr-Randallstown, 5616 Old Court Rd, 21244 on Tuesday after 3PM where the family will receive friends from 5-7PM and on Wednesday at 2PM followed by Funeral Mass at 2:30PM. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland State Boychoir, 3400 Norman Ave, Baltimore, MD 21213
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 15 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.