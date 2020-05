Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Byus passed away from a traumatic brain injury on May 2nd at his home in The Villages FL. He is survived by his wife Linda, sisters Jean and Judy. Children Charles Jr., Stephen, David, Jennifer, and Joseph. Retired from SHA in 1997 after 40 years. Moved to Florida in 2015 where he remained active with his church and volunteer activities.



