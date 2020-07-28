On July 24, 2020, Charles Clinton Stonesifer.
Loving husband of Joan M. Stonesifer(Ridgely)
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joan; four siblings: Bertha Jane "Mickey" Price (nee Lane) and her husband Richard Price, John R. Phelps and his wife Ruth Ann, Harvey C. Stonesifer, Jr. and his wife Charlene, and Kelly L. Williams (nee Stonesifer); three children: daughter Nancy and husband Michael Chard of Eldersburg, Maryland, their children Zachary Orndorff, Michelle Vargo and husband Matthew, Abraham Chard and wife Alexis (their children Connor and Jamie), and Sarah Chard; daughter Julie and husband Edward L. Reckard, III of Aspers, PA, and their children, Tabatha Coleman and husband Shawn (their children Eloise and Greta), Cameo, Edward L., IV, and Abigail Reckard; son Jonathan C. Stonesifer and his wife Laura of Edgewood, Maryland, and their children, Bonnie Marie Hill (and her daughter Lilliana Green Hill), Trinity, Harmony, and Kayleigh Stonesifer, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Franklin Graham's organization, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, 828.262.1980, or www.samaritanspurse.org
.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 2nd at 3 pm at Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, Maryland. Family will receive friends one-hour before and after the memorial service at 3 pm. The services will be streamed and recorded. Social distancing, face coverings and 50% capacity will be in effect at the funeral home. Interment private. Condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
. YouTube URL for Live Stream: https://youtu.be/_nBJGfol05I