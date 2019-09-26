|
|
On August 28, 2019 Charles C. Whipps, Sr. of Ellicott City, MD passed away at his home. Mr. Whipps was born February 9, 1933 and was the son of the late Eva and Pattison Whipps. In 1953, he and his wife Doris (Hobbs) Whipps were part of the first graduating class of Howard High. During the 66 years they were married, Charles had worked various jobs as an electrician and then retired as a materials testing technician for the Department of Navy. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed traveling with Doris and friends, gardening, splitting wood to sell, riding his horse and helping others fix anything they needed.
In addition to Doris and children Helen Merson and husband Butch, Nancy Phillips, Linda Weatherholt and husband Rick, Sharon Martini and Chuck Whipps, Jr., he leaves behind eleven grand children, nine great grand children, two great great grand children and siblings Bootsie Bowie, Dorothy Gonce and Beth Moore. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019