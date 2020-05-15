On May 12, 2020, Charles "Chuck" Cangro, MD, PhD, a doctor who worked at the University of Maryland Medical Center, passed away. Dr. Cangro is the beloved husband of Jeanne Cangro and dear brother of Lynn Belo. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in laws.
Interment and services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities (catholiccharities-md.org) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (jdrf.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.