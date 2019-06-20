|
On June 17, 2019, Charles J. Carey, Sr., beloved husband of Anita Marlene Carey; devoted father of Charles J. Carey, Jr. and Sandra D. Carey (Neil Berger); cherished grandfather of Nicholas C. Kindred and Laura A. Carey. Also survived by three great-grandchildren and many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Saturday at 10:30am, with a Memorial Service at 11am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Cares. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019