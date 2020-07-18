Charles Carroll Moulden, 75, of Shrewsbury, PA, born on April 24, 1945, in Baltimore Md. to his late parents Henry and Marion Moulden, and brother Henry "Hank". Married to his wife, Marion for 54 years, passed from this earth on July 17, 2020. "Moe" or "Carroll", as his family and friends lovingly called him, is survived by his sister, Barbara Vogel (Ed), his two sons Jeffrey of Suffolk Va. (Becky) and Kevin of York Pa (Sandy) and their two children Kiersten and Kevin, along with in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was known to his friends as family as a generous, fun-loving, and avid sportsman. He began his sports career in baseball with the Baltimore Orioles minor league system from 1965 to 1971. In 1971 after baseball, he worked at Bethlehem Steel Shipyard in Sparrows Point Md, and then soon retired and enjoyed being "Pop" to his two grandchildren, playing golf and spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to either the Alzheimer's Association
; 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or the American Cancer Society
; 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.