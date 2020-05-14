Charles "Mickey" Chase
Departed this life on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean A. Chase; children, Carlos Chase, Andre Chase, Cheryl Beard and Kevin Beard; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Dr., Landover, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Royal Oak Pentecostal Church,
MAY
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Royal Oak Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
4902 3rd St NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 529-4300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Charles Chase. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19,,
N. S.
