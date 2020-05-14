Or Copy this URL to Share

Departed this life on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean A. Chase; children, Carlos Chase, Andre Chase, Cheryl Beard and Kevin Beard; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Dr., Landover, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.



Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.



