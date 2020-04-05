|
Charles James Daley, Sr (Chuck), age 81, of Timonium, Maryland passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020. Chuck was born on December 30, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland.
In 1958, Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Chrusniak, and together for the next 61 years built a beautiful life together while happily raising two children.
Chuck was a devoted husband and father. He will also be remembered as a loving and caring grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a devoted Catholic, and a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed life to the fullest and made everyone feel like family.
In addition to being survived by his loving wife, Deanna F. Daley, Chuck is survived by his daughter Charlene D. Ruberti and husband Robin; son Charles J Daley, Jr. and wife Carolyn; and proud grandfather of Jennifer Ruberti; Nicholas Daley and wife Molly; Allison Daley; Anthony Ruberti; and Holly Daley; and uncle to Karen Keilson and husband Rick; Kevin Daley Simmons; and Meghan Gordineer and husband John.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held in the summer.
