Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Towne Grill & Pub
Joppatowne, MD
1943 - 2019
Charles A. Deeble, 76, died August 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara and his brother Stephen. Family and friends are invited to Celebration of Life Sept.15, 1-5pm at The Towne Grill & Pub, Joppatowne. Chuck was born on June 5th, 1943 in Baltimore to Burl and Beryl Deeble. Working as a Truck Driver, but also owned and operated Gunpowder Auto and Deeble Delivery Services. Chuck is survived by his four children, Christa Carll, Jennifer Deeble, Charles I Deeble , David Deeble and his 7 grandchildren Brooke, Jordyn, Jac, Jayci, Jedd, Sydney and Quinn.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
