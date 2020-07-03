Charles Dennis Null, age 80, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on June 29, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles Jacob and Beatrice (Caple) Null. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Carolyn Davis Null. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia Null Saxon (husband Jeff), Christina Null Raymond (husband Kevin); sister, Bonita Null McClean (husband John); two grandchildren, Cole Saxon and Logan Raymond.
Dennis served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Bendix and Black and Decker most of his life as a Quality Control Engineer. He was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Joppa since 1968. He was an avid craftsman who enjoyed working with wood. He loved traveling to various countries and vacationing with family to the beach.
A small Private Family Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD 21085.
