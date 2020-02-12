|
Charles "Charlie" Dreizen, of Baltimore, passed away on February 11, 2020, at the age of 28. He is survived by his beloved parents, Linda and Howard Dreizen, sisters, Carly (Ryan) Dahne and Rebecca Dreizen, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Charlie was predeceased by his grandparents, Manuel and Marilyn Dreizen, and Berner and Anna Gross.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown on Thursday, February 13, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020