1/
Charles Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Dunn of Ridgely, MD, age 82, passed on August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Mrs. Jacqueline I. Dunn; father of Angela Dunn; Charlene Beebe (Andy); Derrick Key. (Jennifer Jabor); Andrea Key;; grandfather of seven Aidan, Savanna, Peyton, Kyle, Alyssa, Ashton and Sam; Brother of Daniel Dunn (Anita); Linda Delay (Smokey); and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 12pm – 2pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, service begins at 2 pm. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Caroline County Humane Society. www.carolinehumane.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Service
02:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved