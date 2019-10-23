Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Duvall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Duvall


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Duvall Notice
Charles James Frederick Duvall, 54, of Baltimore passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. Born September 28, 1965, he was the son of Charlotte Ann Duvall, nee Johnson and the late Robert Windsor Duvall, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son Charles James Duvall and his fiancée Morgan Haddaway, Step-son Stevie Clark and his wife Brannin, his siblings Robert W. Duvall, Jr. and his wife Debbie, Michele K. Duvall, James Duvall, Mary Etta Brose and her husband David, William J. Duvall and his wife Corinne, Michael T. Duvall, and John Randall Duvall and his wife Diane; and also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 until time of memorial service at 7 p.m., MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 301 Frederick Road (Beltway exit 13 and Wade Avenue), Catonsville (21228). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Mr. Duvall's name to the , Attention: Finance Department, 30 Est 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now