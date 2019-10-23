|
|
Charles James Frederick Duvall, 54, of Baltimore passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. Born September 28, 1965, he was the son of Charlotte Ann Duvall, nee Johnson and the late Robert Windsor Duvall, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son Charles James Duvall and his fiancée Morgan Haddaway, Step-son Stevie Clark and his wife Brannin, his siblings Robert W. Duvall, Jr. and his wife Debbie, Michele K. Duvall, James Duvall, Mary Etta Brose and her husband David, William J. Duvall and his wife Corinne, Michael T. Duvall, and John Randall Duvall and his wife Diane; and also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 until time of memorial service at 7 p.m., MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 301 Frederick Road (Beltway exit 13 and Wade Avenue), Catonsville (21228). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Mr. Duvall's name to the , Attention: Finance Department, 30 Est 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019