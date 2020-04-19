|
On April 13, 2020 Charles E. Ashe, Jr., age 97, formerly of Middle River, MD, passed away at Manor Care-Towson. He was the son of Charles Ashe, Sr. and Anna Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Catherine (nee Touhey) and his daughter Margaret Mary. He was the brother of Elsie Murphy and the late Florence Mantler and John Ashe.
He is survived by his daughters Elsie (Robert) Rayman, Deborah (George) Bateman & Joanne (Thomas) Heaps; Grandchildren Matthew & Brian Rayman, Zachary, Katie & Nicholas Bateman, Allison Heaps, and two Great Grandchildren, Christopher & Madison Rayman, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was a top salesperson for Buick for over 60 years and an avid boater who liked to cruise the Chesapeake Bay on weekends.
He served in the Army during World War II and was a soldier with the infamous 29th Division that landed on Omaha Beach during D Day. The 29th was at the front of the invasion and took the brunt of all the servicemen that died that day – 2,300 injured and 1,800 killed as they took on the task of breaching Omaha Beach. If not for bombs from naval support many more would have perished. He was extremely proud to have been with the 29th that day. That pride remained with him for the rest of his life.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Internment private.
