Charles Emory Kellar of Owings Mills died on July 13, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice. He was born in Owings Mills to the late John E.T. and Thelma E. (nee Demmitt) Kellar. He was married to the late Dorothy Ann (nee Tobin) Kellar.



He was a self employed plumber for over 60 years in Owings Mills. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing at the Eastern Shore, watching westerns on TV and was a fan of the Ravens and Orioles. Charles loved to feed the deer and seeing the birds in his yard. His absolute cherished times were with his family; especially his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by daughter, Justine Kellar of Manchester; son Charles Kellar and wife Cathleen of Hummelstown, PA; daughter Linda Boerner and husband Gerald of Manchester; son Lee Kellar and wife Alina of Ocean City; grandchildren Christopher and wife Samantha Kellar, Jennifer and husband Jeffrey Yingling, Lauren and husband Jason Naldo, John and wife Jess Boerner, Ronan and Liam Kellar; great-granddaughters Ava and Olivia Yingling, Siena Kellar and Lucia Naldo. He is preceded in death by his brother, John D. Kellar.



Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Thursday, July 18 from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019