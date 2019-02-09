|
|
Charles Edward Mannion, Sr. was born in Baltimore, MD on May 2, 1931 to the late William Mannion and Agnes Mannion. He was predeceased by his wife Anna A. Mannion in 2010 and 2 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his sons Charles E., Jr., Thomas, and Richard Mannion, his daughters Patricia A. Magness and Carol E. Thompson, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Friends may call on the family Sunday, Feb. 10, 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2019