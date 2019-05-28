|
|
Martin: On May 15, 2019, Charles E., beloved husband of Myrna J., (nee White), devoted father of Charles E. Martin, Jr. and Sandra White; loving grandfather of Heather and Samantha White; dear great-grandfather of Scarlott Muranko; brother of Kenneth Martin.Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Wednesday 2-4 &-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at Salem United Methodist Church Thursday 9:00 AM. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 28, 2019