Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 276-3588
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:00 PM
On November 8, 2019 Charles E. Sanford beloved husband of the late Doris Sanford, and the late Catherine Sanford; devoted father of Doris Scanlon (nee Sanford) and her fiancé Charles Wilson, Dawn Frazier and her husband Wayne, and Tammy Waldman and her husband Wayne; preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and one due in March and many nieces and nephews

Relatives and friends may gather at Charles S. Zeiler and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 6224 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will begin at 8 PM. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Online tributes may be left at www.charlesszeiler.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2019
