Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Charles Eberwein

Charles Eberwein Notice
Charles "Charlie" Eberwein passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 74 years old. Charlie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dottie (nee Dihmes) and his children, Cindi (David) and Tommy (Rebecca). Charlie is also survived by four grandchildren, Zachary, Ayden, Gianna, and Dylan, by his sister, Gail (Jerry), and his Brothers John (Patty) and Tom.

Visitation at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. (Nottingham) on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 AM. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MCVET.org (veterans).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
