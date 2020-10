On October 3, 2020, Charles E. Blackwell, Jr., beloved husband of Carolyn D. Blackwell. He is also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.



Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM.



