Charles Edward HERBERT Sr.
1931 - 2020
Charles Edward Herbert, Sr., age 89 passed away on October 2, 2020 at home peacefully. Born July 30, 1931 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late John F. and Wilhelmina Herbert. He was married to Ethel Joan Herbert for 66 years.

He was a decorated Korean War veteran that achieved the rank of Sergeant and a retired Baltimore City police officer of 20 years. He loved working in the garden and keeping the landscaping beautiful. He was a member of the VFW and always proudly had registered VFW tags on his vehicle.

He is survived by his wife Ethel Joan Herbert of Sykesville, MD, son Michael Herbert and daughter-in-law Melissa Herbert of Sykesville, MD, son Charles Herbert Jr. and daughter-in-law Kim Herbert of Selbyville, DE, grandchildren Jessica Herbert, Christopher Herbert, Jeremy Herbert, and Heather Herbert, and 2 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville, MD. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.

www.haightfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
