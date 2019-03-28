Charles Edward Holland, Jr., passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at home with family.Mr. Holland proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He later took a direct commission to the U.S. Naval Reserves, retiring as a Captain. After graduating with a BSEE from University of MD, College Park, he had a successful career in Electrical Engineering.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice Holland; children, Jeffrey Holland, Gregory Holland (Maggie), and Mary Algiere (Chris); grandchildren, Dalaney Algiere, Sarah Mendoza (Jason), and Kevin Foster; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and brother, Wayne Holland (Sallie).Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary; and sister, Lavinia Epple.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 301 Lock Street, Chesapeake City, MD, with military honors. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to , and sent in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary