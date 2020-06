On June 12, 2020 Charles Edward Ludwig, 91 years old, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna E. Ludwig (nee Reider); devoted father of Edward Ludwig and his wife Bonnie, and the late Donald Ludwig; cherished grandfather of Jamie Shaw and her husband Wade; loving great-grandfather of Ethan and Devin; beloved son of the late Charles and Helen Ludwig; dear brother of the late L. Richard Ludwig. Charles was retired from the Baltimore County Police Department. He was also a member of the Masons and the Tall Cedars.Services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com