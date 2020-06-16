Charles Edward Ludwig
On June 12, 2020 Charles Edward Ludwig, 91 years old, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna E. Ludwig (nee Reider); devoted father of Edward Ludwig and his wife Bonnie, and the late Donald Ludwig; cherished grandfather of Jamie Shaw and her husband Wade; loving great-grandfather of Ethan and Devin; beloved son of the late Charles and Helen Ludwig; dear brother of the late L. Richard Ludwig. Charles was retired from the Baltimore County Police Department. He was also a member of the Masons and the Tall Cedars.

Services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
