Charles Edward "Bunky" Morkosky, age 83, of Joppa, MD passed away on April 15, 2019 at his home. Born in Abingdon, MD, he was the son of the late John and Lillian Morkosky and husband of the late Jackie (Carmen) Morkosky. He was an electrical contractor since 1964 and the owner of C&J Bus Company Inc. since 1977, BEE Electric Inc. since 1978, and Junk a Lite since 1986. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1935, life member of Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company and life member and past president of Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, member of the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company World Champion First Aid Team, past president of Edgewood Rec Council Football and Baseball programs, member of the Maryland State School Bus Contractor Association and Harford County School Bus Contractor Association.Mr. Morkosky is survived by his children, Bonnie Haden (Ed) of Abingdon, Charles Morkosky II (Pamela) of Joppa and Renee' Allen (Donnie) of Abingdon; grandchildren, Chad, Matthew, Curtis (Jessica), Christopher (Kersha), Kristen, Craig, Sean, Scott and Seth; great grandchildren, Aja (Arthur), Alec, Michael, Isabella, McKenna, Jacob, Carmelo, Elijah, Nathan and Alaina; great great granddaughters, Brianne and Baylee; sister, JoAnn Scarborough of Bel Air; nieces, Sheree DeSouza and Wendee McCue; and friend, Diana Mason.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD. Interment will take place in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.Those who desire may make a contribution to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 1403 Old Mountain Rd. S, Joppa, MD 21085 or the Edgewood Booster Club, 3403 Philadelphia Road, Abingdon, MD 21009.Condolences may be left for the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary