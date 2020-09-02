On August 26, 2020, Charles E. Simms Jr. of Joppa, Maryland passed away peacefully at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer with his wife by his side. He was the son of Charles E. Simms Sr. and Florence H. (Phipps) Simms of Baldwin, Maryland. He was the devoted husband of Dennis (Lambert) Simms for 68 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Deborah Williams and her husband, Edward, his son Mark Simms and his wife, Michelle. He is also survived by his grandchildren, William Rob Magness, Brandon Simms, Brittany Simms, Summer Simms, Noah Simms and Noel Simms; brothers, Jessie Simms and his wife, Lois and David Simms and his wife, Maggi; along with several nieces, nephews, and several great grandchildren.Charles retired from Saint Joseph Hospital in Towson, Maryland after 25 years of service. He was also a lifetime member of Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.Memorial services will be held at a later date.Those who desire may send contributions to: Joppa-Magnolia Vol. Fire Company, Inc,1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, Maryland 21085.