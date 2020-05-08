Charles Emory Cook, age 76, a resident of Aberdeen, MD passed away on May 6, 2020 at Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace, MD. Born in Edgewood, Maryland, he was the son of Lester "Jack" and Carrie (Sult) Cook and husband of the late Brenda (Ham) Cook.
After graduating from Bel Air High School in 1962, he attended Harford Community College and worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He held several positions such as sheet metal mechanic, boiler plant mechanic, stationary engineer, and construction inspector before retiring. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, drawing, and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was blessed with a large family and enjoyed spending time with his four brothers and two sisters, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. He was a longtime member of Carsins Run Baptist Church and enjoyed church activities and helping teachers and children for Awana Club and Vacation Bible School.
Survivors include his daughter, Tina Cook of Aberdeen, MD, three brothers, Carroll "Ted" Cook of Aberdeen, MD, Raymond Cook of West Jefferson, NC, and Ralph "Dan" Cook of Wilsonville, NE. In addition to his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters Carrie (Cook) Donley and Myrtle (Cook) Lloyd and brothers Carl and Thomas Cook.
A private graveside service is scheduled at Bel Air Memorial Gardens for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
After graduating from Bel Air High School in 1962, he attended Harford Community College and worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He held several positions such as sheet metal mechanic, boiler plant mechanic, stationary engineer, and construction inspector before retiring. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, drawing, and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was blessed with a large family and enjoyed spending time with his four brothers and two sisters, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. He was a longtime member of Carsins Run Baptist Church and enjoyed church activities and helping teachers and children for Awana Club and Vacation Bible School.
Survivors include his daughter, Tina Cook of Aberdeen, MD, three brothers, Carroll "Ted" Cook of Aberdeen, MD, Raymond Cook of West Jefferson, NC, and Ralph "Dan" Cook of Wilsonville, NE. In addition to his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters Carrie (Cook) Donley and Myrtle (Cook) Lloyd and brothers Carl and Thomas Cook.
A private graveside service is scheduled at Bel Air Memorial Gardens for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.