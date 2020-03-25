|
Charles Eugene Zeigler of Havre de Grace died Friday, March 20 at Harford Memorial Hospital. He was 90.
Born in Shamokin, PA he was the son of the late Warren & Sadie (Harper) Zeigler and husband of the late Barbara L. (Rinker) Zeigler and Mildred M. (Christie) Zeigler.
Mr. Zeigler retired from APG. A member of Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, he was actively involved with the American Legion Post 47 (Havre de Grace) the Aberdeen Masonic Lodge No. 187 AF & AM, where he was a past master and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Bel Air, MD.
He is survived by his children, Charles L. Zeigler of Abingdon, John A. Zeigler of Smithsburg and Pam J. Zeigler of Aberdeen; step children, Joseph Klingbeil, Jr. of Shelbyville, KY, Charles Klingbiel of Stewartstown, PA, Karen Keithley of Havre de Grace and Teresa Wagoner of Palm Coast, FL; 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wives he was predeceased by his siblings, Leroy, Elmer, Robert, James and Warrene.
Due to the coronavirus a private visitation and service for the family was held and a public memorial service will take place in the future. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020