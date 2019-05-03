Home

On April 29, 2019 Charles F. Brunsman beloved son of the late Charles H. and Joan Brunsman; devoted brother of Nancy and Henry Acciani, Jessica and Greg Sletten, Christopher and Joanne Brunsman; uncle of Jennifer, Elizabeth, Tommy, Bobby, Mollie and Brian.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday, May 6 from 2 to 5 PM where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 11 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 5, 2019
