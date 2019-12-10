|
Charles F. "Fritz" Dausch, 81, of Milton, passed away peacefully at Beebe Medical Center on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Mr. Dausch was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph and Marie (Koerner) Dausch. He was an accountant for Litton Industries and attended St. Michael's Catholic Church in Georgetown. He enjoyed woodworking and refinishing furniture, fishing, camping, playing cards, and attending the Elvis shows in Dover with his wife. Charles also enjoyed the company of many cats and dogs over the years.
In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Watson; brother, Joseph Dausch; and son-in-law Tim Burke.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta (Krause) Dausch; daughters, Elaine Reed and her husband Mark, Donna Dausch-Burke, and Karen Goodwin and her wife Terry.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, Mid Atlantic Division, 200 S.E. 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org)
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, Delaware.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 10, 2019