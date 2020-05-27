Charles F. Hunsberger
On May 20, 2020 CHARLES FRANCIS HUNSBERGER, beloved husband of 60 years to Marian Hunsberger (nee Vardavas) and devoted father of Matthew Mark Hunsberger. Born to the late Rev. Ivan and Elizabeth Hunsberger. He graduated from Houghton College in New York and achieved an equivalence Master's Degree from Towson State College in Education. Charles was a teacher of 6th graders in Baltimore County for 25 years, his last two schools were Pine Grove and Carney Elementary. He was a farmer and nurseryman after retiring from teaching in 1981. He was a faithful Christian man who sought to follow his Lord Jesus Christ and now is in his presence.

Private Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 28th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Forcey Bible Church, 2131 E. Randolph Rd. Silver Spring, MD 20904. Condolences may be made to www.jfhmd.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
