On July 4, 2020, Charles Francis Pessaro, Jr., former husband of Mildred Pessaro (nee Shealey); devoted father of Brian Pessaro and his wife Debbie, Sandra Pessaro and Teresa Pessaro; loving grandfather of Gianna, Angelo, Lucia and Joseph Pessaro. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will take place at 3 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 10 Willow Ave. in Overlea on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment, Parkwood Cemetery. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks and social distancing are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store