Charles F. Pessaro Jr.
On July 4, 2020, Charles Francis Pessaro, Jr., former husband of Mildred Pessaro (nee Shealey); devoted father of Brian Pessaro and his wife Debbie, Sandra Pessaro and Teresa Pessaro; loving grandfather of Gianna, Angelo, Lucia and Joseph Pessaro. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will take place at 3 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 10 Willow Ave. in Overlea on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment, Parkwood Cemetery. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks and social distancing are required.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
JUL
10
Wake
03:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
