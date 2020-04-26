|
Charles F. Tennyson passed away at his home in Rosedale, MD on Saturday April 18,2020 at the age of 73. He was born in Fairfield, MD in 1947.Frank is survived by his loving wife,Marge of 37 years, his brothers and sisters, John(Vivian), Joe(Joann), Helen, and Maryann(Pat). He will be fondly remembered by his cousins, several nephews, nieces, Numerous other relatives, many friends, and especially his cousin Craig(Lori).
He worked for the Maryland State Government and reached supervisor management level. Frank happily retired after 41 years. He enjoyed and excelled in many sports including golf, softball and bowling. He especially loved playing golf and clubhouse chats with his Ham-Am buddies at Exton golf course in Edgewood, MD.
In lieu of funeral services ,there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by the Marzullo Funeral Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020