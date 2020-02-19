Home

Charles Franklin Hunter Jr.

Charles Franklin Hunter Jr. Notice
Hunter, on February 17, 2020, Charles Franklin, Jr., husband of the late Vera Hunter; father of David Hunter, Shirley Isaac (Bill), and Sharon Rehrer (Dale); brother of Peggy Martin (John); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Friday, February 21st, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. Burial will follow in St. John's (Leisters) Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to s Project (). www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
