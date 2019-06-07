Charles Franklin Smith (also known as Chot, Charlie, and Pop), 94 passed away on June 4, 2019 at his home, Cool Lawn Farm, Remington. He was born on December 5, 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland and grew up on My Lady's Manor Farm, Monkton, MD a son of Ross E. Smith and Minna K. Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maybelle O. Smith, three brothers, Ken, Cliff, and Hap, and his sister, Helen. Charlie, who never met a stranger, was a veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong dairy farmer in Maryland from 1945 until moving to Remington to farm in 1970. He was a member of the Remington United Methodist Church and the Remington Lions Club. He was awarded Outstanding Young Farmer for the State of Maryland. In addition, he received Conservation Farmer of the Year Award for the John Marshall Soil Water Conservation District and the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for Dedication Humanitarian Services Lions Club International Foundation. He is survived by his four children, Frank Smith (Sue), Pylesville, MD, Fran Krebser, Flint Hill, VA, Ken Smith (Pam) and Sue Bopp (Charlie) both of Remington, VA; his siblings, Mrs. Dorothy Grimmel, Jarrettsville, MD and Mrs. Thelma Davis, Towson, MD and Ross Smith, Jr., Monkton, MD; eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10 at 11:00 AM at Remington United Methodist Church. Interment at Remington Cemetery, Remington, VA. Friends are invited to a reception at the Remington Lions Club following the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 and/or Remington Lions Club, 11326 James Madison Highway, Bealeton, VA 22734. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary