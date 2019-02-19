Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Frederick STEWART Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Frederick STEWART Jr. Notice
On February 16, 2019, Charles Frederick Stewart, Jr., beloved husband of Jeanne Elaine Stewart, devoted father of Charles Frederick Stewart, III and his wife Sue, Gary Schaake Stewart and his wife Kathy. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Charles played saxophone in the Men of Note Band and was a long time employee at the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company. Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Lorraine Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 7601 York Road, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.