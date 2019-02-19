|
|
On February 16, 2019, Charles Frederick Stewart, Jr., beloved husband of Jeanne Elaine Stewart, devoted father of Charles Frederick Stewart, III and his wife Sue, Gary Schaake Stewart and his wife Kathy. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Charles played saxophone in the Men of Note Band and was a long time employee at the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company. Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Lorraine Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 7601 York Road, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019