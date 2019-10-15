Home

Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:30 PM
Charles Fuss Jr. Notice
On October 13, 2019 Charles Lee Fuss Jr. beloved husband of Virginia L. Fuss (nee: LaRue). Devoted father of Patricia Clapper and her husband Willie, Charlene Cotsoradis and her husband Nick. Deborah Fuss and her husband John and Barbara Nelson and her husband Bernie. Dear brother of Jane Dwyer, Mary Tyler, John Fuss, Stephanie Burz and Ed Rayman. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather to many. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America 8605 Cameron Street Suite 400 Silver Spring, MD 20910-3710 (www.VVA.org)

Visitation Wednesday 3-5 pm and 7- 8:30 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Service 8:30 pm. Cremation Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
