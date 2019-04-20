|
|
On April 17, 2019, Charles G. Weishaar of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of the late Helen A. Weishaar; devoted father of Charles D. Weishaar and his wife, Lisa, Gary G. Weishaar and his wife, Kimberly; cherished grandfather of Blake, Anna, Lindsey, Kelsey and Colby; dear brother of Audrey Slusher and Mary Raines; In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his five siblings, Elizabeth Lindhardt, Marie Talley, Harry Weishaar, Butch Weishaar, and Florence Mack. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Ave. SW, Glen Burnie, on Friday, April 26th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019