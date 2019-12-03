|
Charles "Chuck" Dewey Gardner 65, of Dayton, MD died Monday December 2, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born December 31, 1953 in Silver Spring, MD to David and Nancy (Vickers) Gardner. He is survived by his Wife of 28 years, Michelle "Missy" Gardner; Mother, Nancy Gardner; Son, Stewart (Kate); Daughter, Emily (Bobby); Stepchildren, Angela, Stephanie & John; Grandson, Jack; Brother, Rick (Birdy); Sister, Kathy; and many nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father, David Gardner and his Brother, Larry Gardner. Chuck graduated Glenelg High School in 1971. He was an expert craftsman and carpenter and a member of the Carpenters Union. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a future time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019