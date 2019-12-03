Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Gardner


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Gardner Notice
Charles "Chuck" Dewey Gardner 65, of Dayton, MD died Monday December 2, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born December 31, 1953 in Silver Spring, MD to David and Nancy (Vickers) Gardner. He is survived by his Wife of 28 years, Michelle "Missy" Gardner; Mother, Nancy Gardner; Son, Stewart (Kate); Daughter, Emily (Bobby); Stepchildren, Angela, Stephanie & John; Grandson, Jack; Brother, Rick (Birdy); Sister, Kathy; and many nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father, David Gardner and his Brother, Larry Gardner. Chuck graduated Glenelg High School in 1971. He was an expert craftsman and carpenter and a member of the Carpenters Union. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a future time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -