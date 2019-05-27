Home

Charles Gosewisch
Charles Gosewisch Notice
On May 24, 2019 Charles L. Gosewisch passed away he was the beloved husband of Kathleen Gosewisch (nee Griffin); devoted father of Gordon Gosewisch, Robyn Eisner, and Mark Gosewisch; dear brother of Ruth Leialoha and the late Louise Lewis; loving grandfather of Kerri, Cody and the Joshua; dear great grandfather of Cameron; also survived by loving nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the service will begin at 7:30 PM. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County 2208 Connolly Rd. Fallston, MD 21047. Online tributes may be left at www,schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 29, 2019
