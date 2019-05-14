Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Charles Green

On May 12th, 2019 Charles "Buck" Green; Beloved husband of the late Claris Pauline Green (Nee Brown); Loving father of Sarah Dye and her husband Gary and Robert Green; Cherished brother of Mary Holbrook, Opal Angelo, Elizabeth Boggs, Robert Earl Green, the late Sarah Patricia Cowley and the late Elmer Green. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was also a lifetime member of the Carpenter's Local 101 and was an avid bass fisherman. Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services on Thursday at 11am. Entombment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name to Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department 2212 Seneca Road Essex, MD 21221 will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019
