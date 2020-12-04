Charles Gustave, 60, of Aberdeen, MD passed on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Bel Air Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a 1978 graduate of Aberdeen High School and attended Towson University and the University of Maryland. He had been suffering from severe diabetes most of life. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael H. and Mary I. Gustave, and is survived by his sister Mary Kay Gustave of Aberdeen and his brother Michael D. Gustave of Fredericksburg, VA. The family will be holding a memorial service on a later date, as yet to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, https://www.diabetes.org/donate
.