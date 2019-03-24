Baltimore Sun Notices
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Charles H. Dorsey Jr.

Charles H. Dorsey Jr. Notice
DORSEY, JR. On Friday, March 15, 2019; Charles H. Dorsey, Jr. beloved husband of Mrs. Emma E. Dorsey. On Monday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM.On Tuesday, Mr. Dorsey, Jr. will lie instate at New Psalmist Baptist Church, 6020 Marian Drive, Baltimore, MD (21215) where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
