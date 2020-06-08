On Friday, June 5, 2020, Charles H. Henkel, Jr., 80, of Severn. Charles was born on February 19, 1940. Charles is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Mary L. (Hood) Henkel; sons, David L. (Monica L.) Henkel, and Jeffrey A. Henkel; grandchildren, Lauren E. (Christopher J.) Engler, Andrew L. and Erica M. Henkel; great-grandchildren, Lavinia E. and Everett J. Engler; and brothers, Robert L. and Kenneth Henkel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances A. and Charles H. Henkel, Sr. and one sister, Annalee Henkel.
Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10, from 9:30am until a funeral service begins at 10:30am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 308 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie, MD (face coverings required). Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at hospiceofthechesapeake.org or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at stpaulsgb.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 8, 2020.