|
|
On January 11, 2020 Charles. H. Jubb, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy H. Jubb (nee Kubin); devoted father of Troy M. Jubb (Jane), Kelly M. Jubb (Leah) and Craig P. Jubb (Renee): dear brother of the late Dolores Wright; loving grandfather of Kevin, Corey, Kayla, Zachary, Garrett, and Grady; cherished great grandfather of Ellie and Charlie.
A Memorial mass will be celebrated at the St. Joseph Church, 8420 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236 on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020