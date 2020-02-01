|
|
On January 31, 2020, Charles H., beloved husband of Shirley (nee Heisterhagen), devoted father of Stanley Ritter and wife Donna, Ronald Ritter and wife Beth; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visiting at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Sunday 2-5 PM. Further visiting at Zion U.C.C. Church, 7200 Golden Ring Rd. Essex, MD. 21221 Monday 10-11:00 AM at which time services will begin. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion U.C.C. Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 1, 2020