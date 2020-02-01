Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion U.C.C. Church
7200 Golden Ring Rd.
Essex, MD
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion U.C.C. Church
7200 Golden Ring Rd.
Essex, MD
On January 31, 2020, Charles H., beloved husband of Shirley (nee Heisterhagen), devoted father of Stanley Ritter and wife Donna, Ronald Ritter and wife Beth; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visiting at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Sunday 2-5 PM. Further visiting at Zion U.C.C. Church, 7200 Golden Ring Rd. Essex, MD. 21221 Monday 10-11:00 AM at which time services will begin. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion U.C.C. Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 1, 2020
