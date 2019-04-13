Charles ("Charlie") R. Harrison, 92, of Fort Collins, Colorado and formerly of Easton, Maryland and Ellicott City, Maryland, died peacefully on February 28, 2019 at McKee Hospice Care in Loveland, Colorado. He was the beloved husband of the late Iris Harrison, and devoted father of the late Bruce Harrison (wife Kristine), Craig Harrison (wife Catherine), grandsons Craig R. Harrison (wife Nicole), Chuck Harrison, great-grandchildren Wyatt and Piper Harrison, and loving uncle to nieces Gloria Rabbitt and Sharon Thompson. Mr. Harrison proudly served in the US Navy in WWII. He was retired from Baltimore Gas and Electric Company. He greatly enjoyed oil painting all his life, and in his later years, he became a master woodcarver, creating beautiful and detailed carvings of fish, ducks, and birds. He was always happy to create custom carvings for his friends and relatives. As a conversationalist, he always had the other person's interest at heart. May he rest in peace. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary